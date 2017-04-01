Orange Lutheran wins National High School Invitational in North Carolina

The No. 1 high school baseball team in Southern California, if not the nation, is Orange Lutheran after the Lancers' 3-2 win over fellow Orange County school Dana Hills in Saturday's championship game at the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Josiah Dixon's pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 deadlock. It was the third time in four days that the Lancers (12-1) overcame a deficit to win.

Zach Busalacchi threw five shutout innings of relief. Sawyer Chesley contributed two hits.

"We had a bunch of guys step up," Coach Eric Borba said. "We have a bunch of guys who can get it done."

It's been a big change for Orange Lutheran. During winter ball, the Lancers were getting beat, but the tide turned once the regular season began.

"They're just buying in," Borba said. "Guys are taking more pride in their school, in their teammates and for the betterment of the team. We really played well."

Three freshmen made major contributions -- pitcher Christian Rodriguez, infielder Max Rajcic and outfielder Elijah Buries.

Dana Hills also comes away with positive vibes. The Dolphins received solid pitching and showed they could come from behind to win.

The Orange Lutheran squad is staying in Cary on Saturday and plans to return home early Sunday morning.

In consolation games, South Hills was beaten by Florida Trinity Christian, 2-1. Huntington Beach defeated Florida Canterbury School, 4-3. Hagen Danner struck out six in five innings. Josh Hahn drove in two runs.