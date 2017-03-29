Orange Lutheran wins its opener in North Carolina

Aided by a four-run fourth inning, Orange Lutheran won its opening game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., on Wednesday, defeating Florida Merritt Island, 7-3.

Tristan Hanoian finished with three hits. Caleb Ricketts had three RBI.

The Lancers (9-1) are joining South Hills, Huntington Beach and Dana Hills playing in the tournament.