Orange Lutheran wins its opener in North Carolina
Aided by a four-run fourth inning, Orange Lutheran won its opening game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., on Wednesday, defeating Florida Merritt Island, 7-3.
Tristan Hanoian finished with three hits. Caleb Ricketts had three RBI.
The Lancers (9-1) are joining South Hills, Huntington Beach and Dana Hills playing in the tournament.