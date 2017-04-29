Palisades' Jake Sands wins Ojai tennis title

Junior Jake Sands of Palisades won the singles title on Saturday at the Ojai tennis tournament.

Sands defeated sophomore Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. Sands was down, 5-3, in the second set and came back to win.

Sands defeated the top seed and defending champion, Connor Hance of Peninsula, in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2.

San Marino seniors Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee defended their doubles crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Harvard-Westlake's Jed Kronenberg and Adam Sraberg.