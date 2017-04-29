Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Palisades' Jake Sands wins Ojai tennis title
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Jake Sands of Palisades won the singles title on Saturday at the Ojai tennis tournament.
Sands defeated sophomore Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. Sands was down, 5-3, in the second set and came back to win.
Sands defeated the top seed and defending champion, Connor Hance of Peninsula, in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2.
San Marino seniors Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee defended their doubles crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Harvard-Westlake's Jed Kronenberg and Adam Sraberg.