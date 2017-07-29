Palisades' Partain brothers are creating buzz in summer beach volleyball

Beach volleyball is bringing success and attention to the Partain brothers, Marcus and Miles, from Palisades High.

Both were All-City players last season in helping Palisades win the City Section Division I championship. Now Marcus, a junior, and Miles, a sophomore, have combined for success on the summer beach volleyball circuit.

This past month, they qualified for an AVP tournament and were in China representing the USA at the FIVB Under-21 Beach World Championships. They won two matches before losing to a team from Russia.

The brothers, ages 17 and 15, are 6 feet 2 and exceptional ball handlers. They live five minutes from Will Rodgers State Beach and have been playing the sport for years.

"Our setting is better than most teams, and that's what helps us," Miles said.

They were scheduled to participate in the USA Junior Beach championships beginning Monday in Hermosa Beach, but Marcus has decided to rest his back, so Miles will compete with a new partner, Alex Knight from Santa Monica Pacific Christian.

What's clear is that the brothers could have a great future in beach volleyball. Their chemistry is tremendous, and both have never received grades other than A in high school.

"I think being brothers opens us up to talk about things normal teams wouldn't talk about," Marcus said. "We can speak candidly to each other, not sugar coat it."

On their eight-night trip to China, the brothers got great experience going against older athletes.

"It was intimidating at first, but really fun to play against other countries and get to know them," Marcus said.

Since Palisades returns all its starters for the indoor season, expect another City title, and look for the Partain brothers to be at their best.