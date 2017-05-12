Palisades wins City Section boys and girls swim titles

Palisades won its eighth consecutive City Section girls' swimming championship and fifth consecutive boys' title on Friday at East Los Angeles College.

Kian Bowers of Palisades set two City Section records in winning the 200 freestyle in 1:38.30 and the 100 butterfly in 48.36.

Roy Yoo of Palisades won the 100 freestyle in 46.68. Jonathan Green of LACES won the 50 freestyle in 21.11.

Freshman Sophia Wlodek of Palisades won the girls' 100 backstroke in 55.70.

Palisades' girls' team rolled up 538 points. Second place Cleveland had 286.

Granada Hills finished second in the boys competition.