Palisades wins national tennis event
|Eric Sondheimer
Palisades has won the National High School Tennis All-American Team Championship.
Palisades defeated Harvard-Westlake, 6-3, in the final.
The Palisades players: Jake and RJ Sands; Lucas and Lincoln Bellamy; Diego Huttepain; Henry Lovett; Jack Harrington; Danilo Milic; Alex Strohmeier; Jason Freeland.
Harvard-Westlake was led by Adam Sraberg and Jared Kroenberg.