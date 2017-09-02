Paraclete knocks off No. 1 team from San Diego, 23-6

Whether the weather is hot or cold, Paraclete seems to thrive. The Spirits traveled to a warm San Diego for an Honor Bowl game on Saturday against Helix, considered the No. 1 team in San Diego.

Paraclete (2-0) came away with a 23-6 win over Helix.

Quarterback Brevin White passed 10 yards to Melquan Stovall for a touchdown and 47 yards to Andre Hunt for a touchdown.

Justin Haywood added a running touchdown. Defensive lineman Dajour Dixon was active on defense.

Paraclete faces a test from Oaks Christian on Friday in its next game.