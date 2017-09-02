Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Paraclete knocks off No. 1 team from San Diego, 23-6
Whether the weather is hot or cold, Paraclete seems to thrive. The Spirits traveled to a warm San Diego for an Honor Bowl game on Saturday against Helix, considered the No. 1 team in San Diego.
Paraclete (2-0) came away with a 23-6 win over Helix.
Quarterback Brevin White passed 10 yards to Melquan Stovall for a touchdown and 47 yards to Andre Hunt for a touchdown.
Justin Haywood added a running touchdown. Defensive lineman Dajour Dixon was active on defense.
Paraclete faces a test from Oaks Christian on Friday in its next game.