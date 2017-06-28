Pasadena, Mater Dei advance to Fairfax tournament semifinals

Pasadena and Mater Dei won their quarterfinal games of the Fairfax tournament on Wednesday night, setting up a semifinal showdown on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points in Pasadena's 63-53 victory over Rolling Hills Prep. Alex Garcia had 20 points for Rolling Hills.

Mater Dei received 18 points from Spencer Freedman and 11 points from Bol Bol in an 83-51 win over Santa Monica.

Thursday's other quarterfinals will have Beverly Hills facing Alemany at 6 p.m. and Maranatha playing Fairfax at 7:30 p.m.