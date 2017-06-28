Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Pasadena, Mater Dei advance to Fairfax tournament semifinals
Pasadena and Mater Dei won their quarterfinal games of the Fairfax tournament on Wednesday night, setting up a semifinal showdown on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points in Pasadena's 63-53 victory over Rolling Hills Prep. Alex Garcia had 20 points for Rolling Hills.
Mater Dei received 18 points from Spencer Freedman and 11 points from Bol Bol in an 83-51 win over Santa Monica.
Thursday's other quarterfinals will have Beverly Hills facing Alemany at 6 p.m. and Maranatha playing Fairfax at 7:30 p.m.