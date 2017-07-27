Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Perfect way to prepare for football season: Cross bamboo bridge near waterfall
|Eric Sondheimer
You can't start football practice without taking a brief break. It's not good for your health. Even sportswriters need to clear their minds for the long season ahead.
So I spent six days in the Philippines. No, I wasn't searching for people who know basketball player Kobe Paras (everyone does). I was just hanging out at the pool and beach. But I did travel three hours on a local bus in Cebu to Kawasan Falls. It was worth it even though my back hurt on the three-hour trip home.
I made it over a bridge composed of four bamboo poles, showing great agility.
"It's dangerous if you don't have balance," my tour guide warned.
Coming back I almost slipped wearing my sandals. That would have made headlines: "Sportswriter falls into raging rapids."
Seriously, everyone needs to take a little break. You come back refreshed and ready to get to work.
Southern Section football practice begins on Monday, and I can't wait.
First games start on Aug. 25.