Perfect way to prepare for football season: Cross bamboo bridge near waterfall

You can't start football practice without taking a brief break. It's not good for your health. Even sportswriters need to clear their minds for the long season ahead.

So I spent six days in the Philippines. No, I wasn't searching for people who know basketball player Kobe Paras (everyone does). I was just hanging out at the pool and beach. But I did travel three hours on a local bus in Cebu to Kawasan Falls. It was worth it even though my back hurt on the three-hour trip home.

I made it over a bridge composed of four bamboo poles, showing great agility.

"It's dangerous if you don't have balance," my tour guide warned.

Coming back I almost slipped wearing my sandals. That would have made headlines: "Sportswriter falls into raging rapids."

Seriously, everyone needs to take a little break. You come back refreshed and ready to get to work.

Southern Section football practice begins on Monday, and I can't wait.

First games start on Aug. 25.