Pierce College is hosting a passing tournament Saturday
Pierce College will be the site for a seven-on-seven passing tournament Saturday. Action begins at 8:30 a.m., with a single-elimination tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Pool 1: Calabasas, Cleveland, Saugus, La Salle.
Pool 2: Oaks Christian, Van Nuys, Canyon.
Pool 3: Alemany, Arleta, Granada Hills.
Pool 4: Sierra Canyon, El Camino Real, Royal, Kennedy.
Pool 5: Crespi, Birmingham, St. Bernard, Glendale.
Pool 6: Oxnard, Reseda, Westlake, Culver City.