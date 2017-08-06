Plenty of competition for No. 1 QB in Southern California

It's time to begin looking at the top prep football players for the 2017 season leading up to the Times' nine-part series that debuts on Aug. 16.

Let's start with quarterbacks. There are many. And they have become so versatile that lots have replaced running backs as a team's key ballcarrier besides passing the ball.

The senior class features Tanner McKee of Corona Centennial, Matt Corral of Long Beach Poly, Re-Al Mitchell of St. John Bosco, Cameron Rising of Newbury Park, Jeremy Moussa of Eastvale Roosevelt, Steve Comstock of Northview and Matt Robinson of JSerra. All but McKee have made college commitments.

The junior class is led by USC commit J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei. And the sophomore class has Bryce Young of Cathedral.

Every season, a new star emerges. Who will that be?

Junior Joey Yellen left St. John Bosco and will get the chance to start for Mission Viejo. Junior Darius Perrantes left Crespi and will start at St. Francis. Senior Brevin White left Chaminade and will start at Paraclete. Senior Mason Quandt left St. Bonaventure for Sierra Canyon. Senior J.T. Shrout has been the backup at Hart and will get to start.