Point guard Spencer Freedman commits to Harvard

Standout point guard Spencer Freedman of Santa Ana Mater Dei is headed to Harvard.

Freedman, the Trinity League player of the year as a junior, has terrific grades and a great understanding of how to get other players involved in the offense. He looks like a perfect player for Harvard.

He will be teaming with 7-foot-2 Bol Bol during the winter at Mater Dei, which figures to be the No. 1-ranked team in Southern California preseason rankings.