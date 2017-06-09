Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Point guard Spencer Freedman commits to Harvard
|Eric Sondheimer
Standout point guard Spencer Freedman of Santa Ana Mater Dei is headed to Harvard.
Freedman, the Trinity League player of the year as a junior, has terrific grades and a great understanding of how to get other players involved in the offense. He looks like a perfect player for Harvard.
He will be teaming with 7-foot-2 Bol Bol during the winter at Mater Dei, which figures to be the No. 1-ranked team in Southern California preseason rankings.