POLA needs 12 innings to defeat Sun Valley Poly, 1-0

No. 1-seeded POLA was given a big scare by Sun Valley Poly on Monday in a quarterfinal game of the City Section Division I softball playoffs.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, POLA finally pulled out a 1-0 victory on a two-out, RBI hit by Destiny Sambrano.

POLA will host Banning in Wednesday's semifinals. Banning defeated Granada Hills 1-0.

San Pedro got a game-winning hit from Anessa Quiroz to defeat Carson 1-0. Cindy Robles struck out 14.

San Pedro will play San Fernando, a 7-1 winner over Kennedy, in the other semifinal at San Pedro.