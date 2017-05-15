Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
POLA needs 12 innings to defeat Sun Valley Poly, 1-0
|Eric Sondheimer
No. 1-seeded POLA was given a big scare by Sun Valley Poly on Monday in a quarterfinal game of the City Section Division I softball playoffs.
In the bottom of the 12th inning, POLA finally pulled out a 1-0 victory on a two-out, RBI hit by Destiny Sambrano.
POLA will host Banning in Wednesday's semifinals. Banning defeated Granada Hills 1-0.
San Pedro got a game-winning hit from Anessa Quiroz to defeat Carson 1-0. Cindy Robles struck out 14.
San Pedro will play San Fernando, a 7-1 winner over Kennedy, in the other semifinal at San Pedro.