Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Powerade offers $1 million in funding help to high school athletic programs
|Eric Sondheimer
High school athletic programs in need of funding help will be the focus of a sports drink maker's project that will award a share of $1 million to 500 athletic programs around the country.
Power Your School, sponsored by Powerade, is asking participants to submit written or video essays that detail their schools' needs. Contest entries will be judged on school need, creativity and quality of submission.
Entries must be submitted no later than midnight Sept. 30.
Here's the link to sign up.