Prep player is going to be beloved by Raiders fans

You never know what you might see or who you might run into by showing up to a freshman football game. Such was the case on Friday night when watching Loyola take on Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

The outside linebacker for Loyola's freshman team is named Nathan Raider Moreno. Yes, his parents are big Raiders fans. And he tells the story how he got his name.

"The reason my parents wanted me to be named Raider is because they wanted my name to sound like the Raider Nation," he said. "Right now, it's currently my middle name but originally it was supposed to be my first name, followed by Nathan. Raider Nathan, Raider Nation."

Then Mom figured out there might be an issue with a first name of Raider.

"She wanted to me to grow up a normal boy," Moreno said.

Yep, the "normal boy" with the middle name Raider is playing football, so beware. Raiders fans will be cheering him on.