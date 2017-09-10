Prepare for parking and traffic Armageddon on Friday night in La Cañada

Get ready for Armageddon when it comes to parking and traffic in La Cañada on Friday night.

That's because La Cañada and St. Francis are both hosting home football games on Friday night. Usually they try to avoid playing at home on the same night since the schools are right next to each other.

La Cañada is hosting Crescenta Valley in a huge rivalry game. St. Francis is hosting La Serna.

Let's hope fans take photos and video while searching for parking spaces and honking horns to tell cars to move.

Some entrepreneurs could rent out parking spaces or sell T-shirts, "I survived Parking Armageddon in La Cañada."

If there was any night to use Uber or Lyft, this could be it. Or leave now.

Good luck, people.