Punahou wins shootout over Gardena Serra, 56-42

Punahou's trip from Honolulu proved to be a successful a successful on Saturday night after a 56-42 win over Gardena Serra at the Honor Bowl in San Diego.

Quarterback Stephen Barber put the exclamation point on the victory with a 99-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left. Punahou (3-0) came up with an interception on the one-yard line to stop a Serra comeback attempt.

Barber ran for two touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns.

Bryan Addison caught three touchdowns for Serra. Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for five touchdowns, but he suffered two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one returned for a touchdown.

John Jackson caught nine passes. Serra (0-2) had trouble stopping Punahou's big-play offense.