QB Brevin White commits to Princeton

Quarterback Brevin White of Paraclete has committed to Princeton, Coach Dean Herrington said Tuesday night.

White, who played at Alemany as a freshman and sophomore and at Chaminade last season, is expected to be a standout at Paraclete, where his former coach, Dean Herrington, is entering his second season.

He has strong academics. He is the younger brother of former Hart QB Brady White, a quarterback at Arizona State.

"Education is important to him," Herrington said.