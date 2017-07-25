Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
QB Brevin White commits to Princeton
|Eric Sondheimer
Quarterback Brevin White of Paraclete has committed to Princeton, Coach Dean Herrington said Tuesday night.
White, who played at Alemany as a freshman and sophomore and at Chaminade last season, is expected to be a standout at Paraclete, where his former coach, Dean Herrington, is entering his second season.
He has strong academics. He is the younger brother of former Hart QB Brady White, a quarterback at Arizona State.
"Education is important to him," Herrington said.