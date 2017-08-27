Quarterback Brevin White sets school record in first game for Paraclete

It didn't take long for new quarterback Brevin White to make an impact at Paraclete.

He set a school record on Friday with six touchdown passes in a 48-24 win over Serrano.

White, a senior committed to Princeton, played at Chaminade last season. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 350 yards and zero interceptions.

Also setting a school record was receiver Melquan Stovall with 212 receiving yards. He had nine catches and scored three touchdowns.

Paraclete has a tough game on Friday against La Mesa Helix on the road.