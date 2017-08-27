Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Quarterback Brevin White sets school record in first game for Paraclete
|Eric Sondheimer
It didn't take long for new quarterback Brevin White to make an impact at Paraclete.
He set a school record on Friday with six touchdown passes in a 48-24 win over Serrano.
White, a senior committed to Princeton, played at Chaminade last season. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 350 yards and zero interceptions.
Also setting a school record was receiver Melquan Stovall with 212 receiving yards. He had nine catches and scored three touchdowns.
Paraclete has a tough game on Friday against La Mesa Helix on the road.