QB Cameron Rising switches commitment from Oklahoma to Texas

If it's April, it's time for quarterbacks to call an audible, and that's exactly what Newbury Park junior quarterback Cameron Rising did Saturday.

Committed to Oklahoma since last summer, Rising announced he is now committed to rival Texas.

That's not going to go over too well in Sooner land, but Texas has a new coach in Tom Herman, and he has ties to Ventura County, having attended Cal Lutheran.

Of course, these days kids are known to change their minds several times before national signing day, so we'll see if Rising truly has ended the recruiting process.