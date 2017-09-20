Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
QB J.P. Andrade of Bonita is rolling up passing yards
Junior quarterback J.P. Andrade of Bonita is hitting the 400-yard passing mark pretty consistently -- at least the last two weeks.
On Sept. 8 against Riverside Poly, he was 30 of 39 passing for 485 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 win over Riverside Poly.
Last week, he was 37 of 56 for 418 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-35 loss to Buena.
He has passed for 1,431 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games.