QB J.P. Andrade of Bonita is rolling up passing yards

Junior quarterback J.P. Andrade of Bonita is hitting the 400-yard passing mark pretty consistently -- at least the last two weeks.

On Sept. 8 against Riverside Poly, he was 30 of 39 passing for 485 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 win over Riverside Poly.

Last week, he was 37 of 56 for 418 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-35 loss to Buena.

He has passed for 1,431 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games.