QB Joshua Robledo, running back Joseph Taylor lead Hawthorne to 4-0 start

Hawthorne is off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Derwin Henderson, something that hasn't happened since 1999.

And leading the way has been the double threat at quarterback in senior Joshua Robledo.

A junior varsity player last season who played receiver, Robledo volunteered to be the quarterback.

Last week against Bernstein, he rushed for 209 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also passed for two touchdowns.

And Hawthorne has another top offensive player in junior running back Joseph Taylor III. He's averaging 11.4 yards a carry with 721 yards and seven touchdowns.