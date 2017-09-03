QB Luca Diamont of Venice won't play during 2017 season

Standout sophomore quarterback Luca Diamont of Venice learned last week that he will miss the 2017 season.

Diamont suffered a minor skull fracture when he fell off a golf cart in July. He hoped he could return before this season ended, but his doctor reconfirmed that the injury requires four to six months to heal, his father, Don, said Sunday.

"He still held out hope and I didn't want to crush his hopes," Don said. "You look at him and you wouldn't think there's a thing wrong."

Diamont continues to attend practice and games, work out and throw a football. He intends to return to action for his junior season in 2018.

He passed for 2,066 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman.

Venice is 1-1 this season.