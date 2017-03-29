QB Matt Corral is No. 2, WR Amon-ra St. Brown No. 3 in Scout.com West Coast rankings

Scout.com has come out with its updated rankings for West Coast football players from the class of 2018, and Southern California is well represented.

Long Beach Poly QB Matt Corral is No. 2 and Santa Ana Mater Dei receiver Amon-ra St. Brown is No. 3.

Receiver Jalen Hall of Hawkins is No. 4 and linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei is No. 5.

What's interesting is that Corral, St. Brown and Tuliaupupu are all transfer students. Corral played for Oaks Christian last season. St. Brown played for Servite as a sophomore. Tuliaupupu played for Claremont. And with Hall's former coach having left Hawkins, it will be interesting to see if he stays.

Here's the link to the complete list.