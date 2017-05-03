QB Matt Corral will make a difference at Long Beach Poly

Wearing shiny new Adidas cleats with a bright gold metallic bottom, Long Beach Poly's new quarterback, Matt Corral, the transfer from Oaks Christian, very much looked the part of a USC-bound player with lots of talent surrounding him in his passing competition debut against Narbonne, Salesian and Gardena Serra on Wednesday at Serra.

Sporting a tattoo on his right arm, Corral has beefed up his weight, body and strength. And what a group of receivers he has to throw to.

Jalen Hall, a transfer from Hawkins, was already in the starting lineup and becoming a pretty good first option. But there will be many. The best catch of the day was a long touchdown reception by junior to be Keon Markham, who has a twin brother, Kejuan, who had an interception against Narbonne QB Jalen Chatman playing safety.

Poly didn't even use standout tight end Camren McDonald, who's injured. The key to Poly's success will be the Jackrabbits trying find a group of linemen capable of providing protection for Corral.

Narbonne has its own group of gifted players in support of Chatman, the City player of the year. Beware of sophomore to be receiver Elijah Queen. He's going to get a long look this summer.

Serra has lots of good receivers but will be looking for a new quarterback. Blaze McKibbin will likely get the first crack to win the job this spring and summer.