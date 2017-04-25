QB Re-Al Mitchell begins spring practice with new throwing motion

Defending Southern Section Division I and state champion St. John Bosco began spring football practice on Tuesday. Returning quarterback Re-Al Mitchell looked as quick as ever. But he also has an improved throwing motion that should help his passing accuracy.

"High release," offensive coordinator Chad Johnson kept saying to Mitchell.

Mitchell worked on his release with private coach Steve Calhoun, and it appears to have produced results. He was throwing strong, accurate spirals.

"See what I told you," Johnson said.

Everyone knows about Mitchell's speed, and if his passing accuracy continues to improve, that should make him even more valuable.

Mitchell is also planning to compete in the Trinity League track finals next month. He has started training to see how fast he can run in the 100 and 200.

St. John Bosco is breaking in a group of new receivers but the Braves aren't lacking in talent. A steady line of college recruiters figure to be making campus visits in the coming weeks.