QB Re-Al Mitchell of St. John Bosco commits to Iowa State
|Eric Sondheimer
Re-Al Mitchell, the starting quarterback for Southern Section Division 1 champion and state champion St. John Bosco, has committed to Iowa State.
Known for his sprinter-like speed, Mitchell passed for 2,932 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior while also rushing for 1,058 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He has continued to improve in the off season and should be ready for a standout senior season.