QBs better be aware of these defensive linemen

With the increase in passing, defensive linemen and defensive ends have more opportunities to sack quarterbacks, and everybody better be on alert this season because there's plenty of talent among the sackers.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a junior defensive end, left Dorsey for Oaks Christian after recording 14 sacks last season. Dorsey isn't hurting because it still has Tim Mosley, an A student with a terrific motor who will have the freedom to go all out against quarterbacks.

Sal Spina is back at St. John Bosco after suffering a torn ACL last October. He should be healthy and better than ever.

Jeremiah Martin of Cajon, Abdul-Malik McLain of JSerra and Parks Gissinger of Chaminade are among the quick, agile defensive ends to watch. Zach Ritner of Capistrano Valley had 18 sacks.

The big men in the middle include Ahmir Crowder of Crenshaw, Stephon Wright of Cathedral and Aaron Maldonado of Bishop Amat.

Jonah Tavai of Mira Costa comes from a family of brothers that plays football with a relentless attitude. He's 285 pounds of muscle.

Samuela Tuihalamaka of Mater Dei is 6-3, 290 pounds and could be a key figure for the Monarchs on defense.

Note: The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California's top players on Aug. 16.