Rams receiver Robert Woods returns to Gardena Serra

Scott Altenberg, in his 19th season as football coach at Gardena Serra, was acting a little nervous as he greeted his former All-American receiver, Robert Woods, on Monday before a school assembly.

"I'm so excited," Altenberg said. "I'm more nervous than a game."

Woods, signed by the Rams and a former standout at USC, is the first recipient of Serra's Cavalier Legend program. Instead of retiring a jersey number, Serra will be putting a patch on Woods' No. 2 and selecting a player to wear the jersey and honor Woods' contributions.

"The Serra door led me to the NFL," he said.

He didn't choose Serra because of NFL ambitions. He chose Serra because it would prepare him for college academically and athletically.

"The big thing is pick a school that fits you," he said.

After playing for the Buffalo Bills, Woods is thrilled to be home in Southern California set to play for the Rams.

"It's very amazing," he said.

Serra and Altenberg have not forgotten what Woods did for the school.

"Everything changed for me and us the day I met him," Altenberg told students sitting in the bleachers in the school gymnasium.