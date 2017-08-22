Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Rams to honor high school coaches of the week in prep football
The Rams are starting to demonstrate their community support for Los Angeles. They will begin a prep football coach of the week competition this season, honoring two coaches each week.
The winning school's program will receive $1,000 from the Rams, plus $1,000 in products from Gatorade.
Former Dorsey and UCLA running back Johnathan Franklin is the team's director of community and external football affairs.