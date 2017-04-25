Receiver Jalen Hall goes from Hawkins to Long Beach Poly

Receiver Jalen Hall, who will be a senior next season, has transferred from Hawkins to Long Beach Poly, GazettesSports.com reported.

It comes as no surprise that he has left Hawkins after three seasons at the Los Angeles school. Hawkins has no coach after Malik James left.

Hall is considered one of the top college prospects in Southern California. Poly already picked up Oaks Christian quarterback Matt Corral, a USC commit.

Both will have to move to be eligible immediately.