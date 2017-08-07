Receiver position is loaded in 2017

Whether it's because of the increased reliance on passing or just a current talent streak going on, the number of quality receivers from Southern California is steady. This season will be no different.

The list starts with Amon-ra St. Brown from Santa Ana Mater Dei. And he needs to never let up because he has so many teammates challenging him for No. 1, such as Cal commit Nikko Remigio and UCLA commit CJ Parks. The Monarchs' collection of receivers is probably No. 1 in California, if not the nation. Mater Dei also has Bru McCoy and tight end Michael Martinez.

Calabasas has two top underclassmen in sophomore Johnny Wilson and junior Mycah Pittman. Gardena Serra is loaded with Kobe Smith and John Jackson. Long Beach Poly has Jalen Hall. Paraclete has Andre Hunt, a USC commit. Washington has commitments from Marquis Spiker (Murrieta Valley) and Austin Osborne (Mission Viejo).

Stanford-bound Michael Wilson is at Chaminade; Nebraska-bound Chase Williams is at Eastvale Roosevelt. Servite has Delon Hurt. Orange Lutheran has Kyle Ford. St. John Bosco has Devon Cooley and Josh Delgado. Corona Centennial has Gary Bryant.

The list goes on and on.

Note: The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California's top players on Aug. 16.