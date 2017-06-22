Redondo guard Ryse Williams dies of cancer

The high school basketball community was dealing with the stunning news on Thursday that standout guard Ryse Williams of Redondo High School died early in the morning from cancer, according to his former Redondo coach, Reggie Morris Jr.

Williams was 18 years old.

“Everybody is hurting,” Morris said.

Williams signed with Loyola Marymount and was scheduled to graduate on Friday from Redondo.

“As fine as a young man as I’ve ever coached,” said Morris, who became an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount last season, then recruited Williams. “A great kid from a great family.”

Morris said he had been unaware of Williams’ illness.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 senior, was the top scorer for Redondo this past season. He was known for his clutch shooting and tough defense.

Athletic director Andy Saltsman informed the team on Thursday morning.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “He was a great young man.”

Saltsman said grief counselors were made available on campus and will be available on Friday when seniors return for graduation practice in the morning.

Williams is survived by his mother, Lana; father, O’Brey; and sister Sierra.