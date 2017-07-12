Redondo passing tournament is set for Saturday

If you want to watch another day of seven-on-seven passing competition, the Redondo tournament is set to take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Redondo High School.

Among the teams entered are St. John Bosco, Servite, Rancho Verde, St. Francis, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, JSerra, Narbonne and Mira Costa.

City Section schools begin official football practice on July 24. The Southern Section begins a week later.