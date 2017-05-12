Reggie Morris Jr. is hired at Culver City

Culver City made a stunning announcement on Friday that will have a big impact in Southern California high school basketball.

Culver City has hired Reggie Morris Jr. to take over its basketball program.

Morris, who spent last season as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount, had great success at Redondo, Leuzinger and St. Bernard before trying out the college ranks.

"I enjoy being a head coach," Morris said. "I wanted to get back to my roots."

Morris called Culver City "a great location, great school, tons of potential."

His presence will add to the competition for players in the South Bay, which already has the likes of Bishop Montgomery, Serra and Narbonne battling for players.

Morris coached Russell Westbrook in high school.