Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football

Reminder: Here's your 2017 football playoff divisions

Eric Sondheimer
Southern Section playoff divisions for football (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Southern Section playoff divisions for football (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Southern Section football practice officially begins on Monday.

Here's the link to complete 2017 playoff divisions.

With 16 teams qualifying in each division, Division 1 will have only two schools not make the playoffs because there's 18 teams in the division.

 

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
81°