Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Reminder: Here's your 2017 football playoff divisions
|Eric Sondheimer
Southern Section football practice officially begins on Monday.
Here's the link to complete 2017 playoff divisions.
With 16 teams qualifying in each division, Division 1 will have only two schools not make the playoffs because there's 18 teams in the division.