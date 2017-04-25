Reseda Cleveland is staying tough with Chatsworth in West Valley League

The big surprise in the City Section is that Reseda Cleveland is 18-8 and 4-2 in the West Valley League despite losing its best pitcher, four-year starter Sam Villa, to an injury in the first game of the season.

The Cavaliers swept Birmingham last week and are in second place behind Chatsworth. They face El Camino Real beginning Wednesday in a two-game series.

Credit goes to Coach Sid Lopez for developing more pitchers to make up for Villa's loss.

Max Yourist, a senior who hardly pitched last season, is 5-0 and using off-speed pitches to disrupt hitters. He has shutouts against Birmingham and Sylmar this season.

Bryan Suppan, the nephew of former major leaguer Jeff Suppan, came from Chaminade and has five saves. And Christopher Lozano, Villa's cousin, has made major contributions.

Senior Ben Schecter leads the offense with a .415 batting average.

If Cleveland can finish in second place, it should get the No. 2 seed behind Chatsworth for the City Section Division I playoffs because the Cavaliers played a strong nonleague schedule and have wins over Kennedy, San Fernando and Narbonne.