Responsibilities to be spelled out for next Narbonne home game

After repeated fights broke out at Narbonne on Friday in the fourth quarter of the Gauchos' football game against Gardena Serra, resulting in a large response from police, LAUSD Athletics Director Trent Cornelius said Monday that games will have better communication among those responsible for game management and crowd control.

"We're clarifying responsibilities and code of conduct for all spectators," Cornelius said.

School officials might have been caught off guard by the large crowd, especially the amount of non-Narbonne students showing up in the Narbonne bleachers.