Retired coaches Bill Redell, Mike Maio become authors

Retired football coaches Bill Redell and Mike Maio have put out a new e-book entitled, "You can build a championship culture. Coaches complete guide to everything off the field."

It's available at American Football Monthly.

Redell was the highly successful football coach at Oaks Christian, Crespi and St. Francis. He's in the College Football Hall of Fame. Maio was head coach at El Camino Real, served as an assistant under Redell at Oaks Christian and also was baseball coach at El Camino Real.

One of the chapters is entitled, "Dealing with the media." I can't wait to read. Redell was one of the best coaches in promptly returning phone calls and offering free lunches. He was always well organized and picked outstanding assistants.

Maio was known for his discipline and old-school values.