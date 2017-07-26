Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Richard Dax Sanchies is new football coach at Hawkins
|Eric Sondheimer
Hawkins High School has hired Richard Dax Sanchies to be its football coach.
He was scheduled to take over running the program on Wednesday.
Sanchies is a former Granada Hills Kennedy assistant who had been hired in May to be head coach at East Valley High.