Rick Candaele is Carpinteria's new football coach
|Eric Sondheimer
Carpinteria has named Rick Candaele its new football coach.
He's familiar in Carpinteria, having spent years as an assistant, and he's the father of former Carpinteria star Coley Candaele, who went on to become a successful coach at Vista Murrieta.
"Yes, that would be my dad," Coley said.
Rick Candaele, 69, just wants to keep coaching.