Rick Pedroarias takes over football program at Loyola

Rick Pedroarias has been selected to become the football coach at Loyola. He replaces Marvin Sanders, who took a leave of absence during the spring semester and decided not to return, according to a school official.

Pedroarias has been involved with Loyola's football program for 30 years and was an assistant principal. He has coached the offensive line, linebackers and quarterbacks. He's a 1984 Loyola grad.

"He brings to this important position his well-honed leadership skills, an intricate knowledge of football strategy and a deep understanding of Loyola’s mission on and off the field," Athletic Director Chris O'Donnell said in a statement.

Pedroarias had been the interim coach while Sanders was involved in his leave of absence.