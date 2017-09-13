Riley Battin of Oak Park is rising college basketball prospect

As college basketball recruiters visit high school gyms this week, a stopover at Oak Park is a must to get a glimpse of 6-foot-10 senior Riley Battin. He has become one of the best players in Southern California and in the state.

He was known primarily for his perimeter shooting and rebounding. But more muscle, less weight and more hop has made him a complete big man. It's scary to think how good he might be this season considering he averaged 24.7 points and 12.3 rebounds as a junior.

"He's really transformed his body," Coach Aaron Shaw said.

H cut his weight down from 250 to 230 pounds and is dunking with authority. He's going to cause lots of matchup problems for teams. He can't be left open for a jump shot, and his ability to score inside will also be tough to stop.

Oak Park returns four starters, including the Slajchert brothers, Wes and Clark, plus 6-11 Ezekiel Richards. Mater Dei, Chino Hills and Bishop Montgomery better not overlook the Eagles.

Battin has a visit this weekend to Utah. He also is looking at Davidson, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.