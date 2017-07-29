Rite of passage: Racial barriers fall and discipline rises as football practice begins

Junior Josh Delrivero of Torres decided to come out and try football for the first time.

It was Saturday morning in Los Angeles, and the first week of City Section football practice was coming to an end.

At Torres High, about two dozen varsity players were going through the annual rite of passage: Learning to become a team; learning to respect each other; learning discipline and honor.

"We're not asking you to be perfect," an assistant coach said. "We just want perfect effort."

During stretching, a Latino player helped an African American player flex his leg. They quietly talked about family, moms and dads.

Soon there was a passing drill, and a junior receiver who came out to play football for the first time, Josh Delrivero, 5 feet 8, 145 pounds, was making great catches while showing speed and versatility.

So how come it took him until his third year to try playing sports in high school?

"I was nervous," he said. "A lot of people were telling me to come out."

Players were answering, "Yes, sir. "No, sir."

All these scenes were probably being repeated across Los Angeles. Racial barriers come down in sports competition. Teams open their arms to anyone. Answering coaches with respect is part of learning discipline.

Probably no scene was more important than seeing Delrivero thrive. At a time some schools have dropped football because of lack of numbers, convincing students to come out and give it a try is critical. He looks like a top athlete and will also go out for baseball. All it takes is a little encouragement, and now that he has it, watch out.

Torres coach Charles Burnley has turned a program that once had a 1-9 record into a City Section Division III title contender.

Everyone has an 0-0 record this time of the year, so optimism is great. But in the City Section, where head coaches receive a paltry $2,811 coaching stipend, anyone doing the job deserves respect and a big thank you. They aren't doing it for the money; they're doing it to make a difference.

This week was for conditioning. Starting Monday, players can wear helmets. Then, at the end of the week, shoulder pads come out.

But every day, lessons are being learned. In a world that sometimes seems as if it has lost its bearings, a simple high school football practice reminds us all that good things are happening and teenagers are learning little life lessons that might make all the difference down the road.