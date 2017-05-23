Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Riverside North rallies to stun South Hills, 10-8
|Eric Sondheimer
It was a crazy, wild comeback for Riverside North on Tuesday in a second-round game of the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.
Down, 8-2, in the sixth inning, North scored eight runs to defeat South Hills, 10-8. Cole Pofek had a three-run inside-the-park home run and Bryce Meyer had a two-run single.
At Redlands East Valley, the Wildcats pulled out a 5-4 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame when pinch runner Peter Roldan stole third and came home on a wild throw in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Greene's four-year prep career came to an end. He went hitless in four at-bats.
Friday's Division 1 matchups: El Dorado at Huntington Beach; Corona at North; Mater Dei at Redlands East Valley; Foothill at El Toro.
In Division 2, Glendora Brock Welte of Glendora put down a squeeze bunt bunt in the bottom of the seventh to give Glendora a 3-2 win over Rio Mesa. Dylan Diaz threw four no-hit innings for the win.
No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco defeated Woodbridge, 9-2. Charlie Nasuti had three hits and four RBI.
Edison defeated No. 2 Moorpark, 2-1, on a walk-off hit by Kyler Arenado. Vince Inman threw a complete game.
Laguna Beach knocked off Newbury Park, 3-1. Ashton Goddard threw three shutout innings of relief.
In Division 3, No. 1-seeded Quartz Hill defeated San Gorgonio, 9-3. Jeovanni Delgado had three RBI.