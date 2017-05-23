Riverside North rallies to stun South Hills, 10-8

It was a crazy, wild comeback for Riverside North on Tuesday in a second-round game of the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.

Down, 8-2, in the sixth inning, North scored eight runs to defeat South Hills, 10-8. Cole Pofek had a three-run inside-the-park home run and Bryce Meyer had a two-run single.

At Redlands East Valley, the Wildcats pulled out a 5-4 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame when pinch runner Peter Roldan stole third and came home on a wild throw in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Greene's four-year prep career came to an end. He went hitless in four at-bats.

Friday's Division 1 matchups: El Dorado at Huntington Beach; Corona at North; Mater Dei at Redlands East Valley; Foothill at El Toro.

In Division 2, Glendora Brock Welte of Glendora put down a squeeze bunt bunt in the bottom of the seventh to give Glendora a 3-2 win over Rio Mesa. Dylan Diaz threw four no-hit innings for the win.

No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco defeated Woodbridge, 9-2. Charlie Nasuti had three hits and four RBI.

Edison defeated No. 2 Moorpark, 2-1, on a walk-off hit by Kyler Arenado. Vince Inman threw a complete game.

Laguna Beach knocked off Newbury Park, 3-1. Ashton Goddard threw three shutout innings of relief.

In Division 3, No. 1-seeded Quartz Hill defeated San Gorgonio, 9-3. Jeovanni Delgado had three RBI.