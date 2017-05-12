Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Robert Reeves (Hart), Anthony Donatella (Saugus) lead Mission College
|Eric Sondheimer
Mission College begins play in a Super Regional of JC baseball on Friday against Long Beach City College, and two former rivals have led Mission to prominence.
The Western State Conference player of the year was former Hart catcher Robert Reeves, who batted .403 with six home runs.
The pitcher of the year was former Saugus standout Anthony Donatella, who was 4-1 with a 1.79 ERA.
Mission's coach is Joe Cascione, a former Cleveland High head coach.