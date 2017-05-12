Robert Reeves (Hart), Anthony Donatella (Saugus) lead Mission College

Mission College begins play in a Super Regional of JC baseball on Friday against Long Beach City College, and two former rivals have led Mission to prominence.

The Western State Conference player of the year was former Hart catcher Robert Reeves, who batted .403 with six home runs.

The pitcher of the year was former Saugus standout Anthony Donatella, who was 4-1 with a 1.79 ERA.

Mission's coach is Joe Cascione, a former Cleveland High head coach.