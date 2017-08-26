Robust police response at Narbonne following 'officer needs help' call

Police respond to disturbance in the stands in the fourth quarter at Narbonne on Friday night.

At just past 9:35 p.m. on Friday night at Narbonne High, where the Gauchos were rallying to defeat Gardena Serra 17-14 during a wild fourth quarter, an "officer needs help" call went out after four police officers went into the Narbonne stands trying to break up the latest of several fights that broke out among spectators in the quarter.

Squad cars with sirens blaring from Torrance, Redondo Beach and Los Angeles police responded as part of a mutual-aid pact, along with school police and an LAPD helicopter.

By game's end, the heavy police presence prompted crowds to disperse and there were no further incidents.

On Saturday morning, school police spokesman Edward Bernal said there were no arrests or injuries reported. He said four female juveniles were briefly detained and released to parents.

The big question is why were there fights in the stands in the fourth quarter?

Bernal said school police have been dealing with ongoing gang issues at Narbonne.

Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas said the mixing of fans from Serra and other nonstudents on the Narbonne side may have been an issue.

There were no visible school police in the stands, and that might be the biggest issue going forward. Most were seen protecting the field.

"The reality is they don't want to be up in the stands," Douglas said.

Narbonne administrators were in the stands in the first half trying to prevent problems. Near the end of the game, as numerous police cars started arriving outside the stadium near the visitor's stands, there was consideration to ending the game prematurely, Douglas said.

Now comes the review to try to prevent future issues in the stands.