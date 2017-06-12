Royce Lewis goes No. 1, Hunter Greene goes No. 2 in MLB draft

What a day it is for Southern California high school baseball. The top two draft picks on Monday were Royce Lewis from JSerra and Hunter Greene from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

"It was an amazing feeling," Lewis told MLB.com from his home in Orange County after the Minnesota Twins made him the No. 1 pick.

Greene was taken No. 2 by the Cincinnati Reds. Greene was in New York for the draft.

Lewis is one of the best athletes and most effective hitters for his age. He's also demonstrated great unselfishness. Even though he loves playing shortstop, he agreed to play other positions for the good of the team for three years at JSerra, where the shortstop was Chase Strumpf, now at UCLA.

Greene adds to the tradition of Notre Dame, which previously produced Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell and Miami Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton.

Former Valencia infielder Keston Hiura, who led the nation in hitting at UC Irvine, went No. 9 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Huntington Beach outfielder-pitcher Nick Pratto went No. 14 to the Kansas City Royals.