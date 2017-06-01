Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Royce Lewis of JSerra earns MVP honors in Trinity League
|Eric Sondheimer
For the third consecutive year, Royce Lewis of JSerra has been named the player of the year in the Trinity League. Lewis played shortstop this season. Earlier this week, he was named the state Gatorade player of the year.
The pitcher of the year was Nick Morales of St. John Bosco. Tristan Hanoian of Orange Lutheran received the Golden Glove award.
First-team all-league:
Charlie Nasuti, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Kameron Ojeda, St. John Bosco, Jr.; Johnny Kuhn, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Nick Morales, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Royce Lewis, JSerra, Sr.; Colin Townsend, JSerra, Sr.; Michael Curialle, JSerra, So.; Jonathan Schiffer, Mater Dei, Sr.; Blake Hunt, Mater Dei, Sr.; Michael Frias, Servite, Sr.; Tanner Smith, Servite, Jr.; Tristan Hanoian, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Chandler Champlain, Santa Margarita, Jr.