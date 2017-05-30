Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Royce Lewis of JSerra is the Gatorade state player of the year
|Eric Sondheimer
Royce Lewis of JSerra has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in baseball.
Lewis batted .388 with four home runs and 25 stolen bases. He's a three-time Trinity League player of the year.
This season, he played shortstop for the first time after waiting his turn for three seasons.
He has signed with UC Irvine but is expected to be a first-round draft choice next month.